Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

