Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Earnings Results

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

CASH stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

