Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

