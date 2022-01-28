Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.49

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 12493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,031 shares of company stock worth $16,508,576 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after buying an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after buying an additional 2,863,413 shares during the period.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

