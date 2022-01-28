Fort L.P. Sells 2,933 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,573,879 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

