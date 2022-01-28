Fort L.P. Acquires 4,859 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 116.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 559.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after acquiring an additional 97,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 138.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

