Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after buying an additional 435,323 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $2,882,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $165,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

