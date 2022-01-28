New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on February 17th

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

