Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $379,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.