WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 121 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $116.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

