NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

