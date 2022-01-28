Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $16.64 Million Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,933 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.71% of Utz Brands worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Utz Brands by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 92,841 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,887. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.