WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 936 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Target by 43.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 62.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.59. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

