WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 75,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

