Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up to $194.80

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $194.80, but opened at $217.89. Insulet shares last traded at $215.46, with a volume of 15,328 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -478.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

