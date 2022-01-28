ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.70

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 4937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONON. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

