Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.55

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 44959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,331,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 75,402 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.