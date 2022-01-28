Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.01

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.01 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $2,159,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

