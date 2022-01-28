Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,385 shares of company stock worth $4,898,853 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.