Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, an increase of 1,013.6% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,952. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

