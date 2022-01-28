Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,103.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $925.41.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $829.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,039.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $888.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $832.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.32, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

