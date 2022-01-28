Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 295.2% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

DSCSY stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. 26,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,681. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. Disco has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.21.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

