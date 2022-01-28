Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will earn $106.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $107.97. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $127.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $148.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $171.37 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,585.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,837.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,805.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,801.56 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.