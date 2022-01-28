FY2024 EPS Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Reduced by Truist Financial

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolus in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%.
Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.69. 4,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 230.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evolus by 326.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
