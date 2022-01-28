Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. 9,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,432. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

