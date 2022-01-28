Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

NYSE LYB opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

