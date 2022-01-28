iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,137,000 after buying an additional 106,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,863,000 after buying an additional 742,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,734,000 after buying an additional 616,215 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $119.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.