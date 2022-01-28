Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 169,177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

