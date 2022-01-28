Cpwm LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cpwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,794,000 after buying an additional 131,062 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after buying an additional 833,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,999,000 after buying an additional 486,514 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,388,000 after purchasing an additional 334,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 377,959 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.11. 259,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,953,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.15 and a 12 month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

