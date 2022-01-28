Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Purchased by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,912 shares during the period. Barings BDC comprises about 1.5% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Barings BDC worth $46,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.