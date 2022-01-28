Ares Management LLC Invests $927,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $37.62. 164,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,037,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

