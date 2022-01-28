Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105,366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $84,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.87.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $269.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.83 and a 200 day moving average of $270.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $234.39 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.