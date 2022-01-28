Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,330,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,470 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.55% of F.N.B. worth $131,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

