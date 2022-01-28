Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,183 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.43% of Life Storage worth $134,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $130.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.72.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

