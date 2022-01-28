Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,063 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of Service Co. International worth $141,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE SCI opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

