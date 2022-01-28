Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $154.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,327 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.75% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $154,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,701,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

