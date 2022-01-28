SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price was down 6.2% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $300.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $460.00. SEA traded as low as $120.05 and last traded at $120.36. Approximately 129,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,209,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.28.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SEA by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SEA by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,107 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SEA by 781.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

