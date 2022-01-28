CNO Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

CNO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. 2,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

