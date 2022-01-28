Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.18. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCG shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,613,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

