Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Buy

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Strong financial performance in the fourth quarter enabled the company to achieve positive operating leverage. The announced acquisition of Dividend Finance enhances its expanded digital service capabilities. Such bolt-on buyouts will increase fee income, driving top-line growth, going forward. Also, branch expansions and recovery in the U.S economy are likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. 84,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 186,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 648,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

