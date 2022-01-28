BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 305.9% in January

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 305.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 327,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,297. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.