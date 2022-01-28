Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Up 314.8% in January

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 314.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 351.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 972,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 757,406 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 207,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $499,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 7,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Cascade Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.45.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

