Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hormel Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

