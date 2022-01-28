Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

DOCMF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

