Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 336.6% in January

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 336.6% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SSUMY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.19. 44,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,519,000.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

