Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 575,104 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 575,104 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.78% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $164,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after acquiring an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $22.81 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

