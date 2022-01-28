Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 24,341 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,341 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.20% of KBR worth $176,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in KBR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,525,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KBR by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

NYSE KBR opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $49.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

