Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 10,300 KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 425,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

KAHC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

