Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.53% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $109,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,123 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

