The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 961,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,488 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 15.38% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $119,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,304,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,209.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after buying an additional 317,368 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after buying an additional 51,871 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.31. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $110.60 and a 52 week high of $144.15.

